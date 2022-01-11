BUSI MAVUSO | Business ready to help turn Zondo report into action

Premium By Busi Mavuso -

To rebuild trust in the political system and heal as a nation so we can move on from the dark period of state capture, we need to see those implicated by the Zondo commission face legal consequences.



For 2022 to be a turning point in the fight against corruption, it’s crucial to follow through on the other recommendations in judge Raymond Zondo’s report...