SA now in perpetual state of dysfunction

10 January 2022

SA is broken. The last year has proven that our country is far from secure and that the state’s intelligence networks are almost non-existent. From the July riots — which found our police hopelessly ill-prepared and unable to respond to such attacks — to the blaze at the parliamentary precinct last week, SA is in a perpetual state of dysfunction.

Much like the July riots, which saw billions of rand in destruction in a week along with the loss of many jobs, the cost to reconstruct parliament could reach R1bn.  And it emerged in a Sunday Times report that the bill would have to be footed by taxpayers as the houses of parliament have no insurance cover...

