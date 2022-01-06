Cyril Ramaphosa’s chance for his ‘new dawn’ to rise

While President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration will leave a string of broken promises behind, the true test of his leadership comes in how he acts on the recommendations contained in the state capture inquiry report.



Ramaphosa has failed to follow through on his plans to fix the economy and many others, but with the first part of the state capture inquiry given to him on Tuesday, he has a chance to write a few wrongs and get his administration back on track...