SA owes a huge debt to Tutu
I would not be here today, at least not as a university professor, were it not for then Bishop Desmond Tutu.
The black South African Anglican priest joined with a white American Presbyterian minister, David Smock, to raise political support and financial backing for black South Africans to obtain advanced degrees in the USA since the 1980s...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.