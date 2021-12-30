Forget about a settlement offer for disgraced water boss

Residents of Nelson Mandela Bay should not have to foot a golden handshake for the city's disgraced water boss as he wants out of his five-year contract.



It is even more inexcusable that the National Treasury has to remind the municipality that infrastructure and engineering executive director Walter Shaidi should face a disciplinary hearing for his alleged involvement in the siphoning of Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS) funding...