Social justice crusader leaves a huge void
Arshcbishop a voice for oppressed everywhere, not just SA
Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the crusader of social justice and fighter for universal human rights, leaves a void in our nation that will be extraordinarily difficult to close.
He carried the burden of opposing racial discrimination, political oppression and economic exploitation...
