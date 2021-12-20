Please stay safe in the holiday traffic

It is the time of the year when many South Africans will be hitting the road to various corners of the country.

Some will be visiting family and loved ones for the first time all year — in some cases, for the first time in two years due to last year’s Covid-19 restrictions — while others will be flocking to coastal cities and towns for festive fun after what have arguably been the most difficult two years in our lifetime.

Covid-19 has wreaked havoc with our lives.

We have lost loved ones, millions have lost jobs, businesses have closed and it continues to weigh on our healthcare system.

So, as many seek to let loose and have a little fun over this festive season, it is important to do so safely by sanitising, social distancing and wearing masks; the effects of mindless, momentary fun could have devastating, lifelong consequences if proper care is not taken.

The same goes for those who will be travelling — be it for long or short distances.

Already, road accidents abound, with dozens killed on the country’s roads at the weekend.

In many cases, the accidents were caused by speeding, reckless, negligent or drunk driving, or in other cases travelling in vehicles that are not roadworthy.

Sadly, in some cases poor visibility due to bad weather has been the cause of vehicles colliding.

As we plan our holiday trips, take the time to ensure your vehicles are roadworthy and that you make regular stops to break the journey.

A large number of people, sadly, do not have control of that as they are dependent on public transport.

What you can do in that situation is to look properly at the condition of the vehicle — where possible — and decide if you feel safe enough to travel in it.

Our hope is that law enforcement will be visible on the roads this festive season, not only to get unroadworthy vehicles off the road, but also to act as a deterrent against those who are speeding or planning to drive under the influence of alcohol.

