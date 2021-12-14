Reduced price of Covid-19 test still too much for many
There was a big announcement on Sunday, which was hailed as a ground-breaking agreement between the Competition Commission and two major laboratories.
At the press briefing, it was announced that South Africans will no longer be paying exorbitant prices for Covid-19 tests after an investigation into “unfairly inflated, exorbitant and, or unjustifiable” prices charged to consumers by private laboratories...
