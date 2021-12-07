EP Rugby surprise with Premier Division bid
Many will be surprised, perhaps shocked, that EP Rugby has decided it wants to have a crack at getting the Elephants promoted to the top-flight Currie Cup Premier Division.
The reason for this is that the Elephants are struggling to punch their weight in the lower-tier Currie Cup First Division, which does not feature SA’s best teams...
