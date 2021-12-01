Emperor Cyril’s new clothes aren’t so new any more

Pulling the ANC back from the brink needs an Einstein-like display of strategic thinking — which isn’t something we’ve seen much evidence of

Sam Mkokeli

Columnist and contributor



Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta was in SA on official business last week. His timing is impeccable. Back in January 2018, Kenyatta visited Jacob Zuma, then still head of state. Zuma was weeks away from a “recall” for new ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa to take over.



It was clear to Kenyatta, and everyone else, that Ramaphosa was the new broom. ..