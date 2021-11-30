Opinion

Action needed to fix ailing beachfront tourism hub

Editorial Comment
None
30 November 2021

A ransacked lifesavers’ club, wrecked beachfront bathrooms, exposed electrical cables, vandalised art projects and high levels of crime.

Welcome to Gqeberha’s beachfront tourism hub...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Wessa’s Koekemoer unpacks EC offshore exploration
DA’s Bhanga, AIM’s leader Jack get vocal about coalition discussions and soured ...

Most Read