Wild Coast oil search should be reconsidered

There is a groundswell of protest over oil giant Shell’s plans to conduct a large-scale seismic survey for gas and oil deposits along this province’s Wild Coast, an area renowned for its natural beauty and rich marine life.



The legal authority to do the survey is old, dating back to 2013, and critics say the department of mineral resources and energy has failed to heed scientists’ warnings that such exploration could wreak havoc on marine life...