Every Nelson Mandela Bay resident must cut water usage

Our water crisis is dire. By now, there shouldn’t be any resident in Nelson Mandela Bay who is not aware that the city is experiencing one of the worst droughts of our lifetime. But despite this, water consumption levels are still astronomically high and not enough is being done to reduce usage.



The reality is, however, that if each person does not cut consumption by between 20% and 40%, half of the Bay will be without water...