CSA’s authoritarian dictate is flipside of what apartheid officials did
One gets the feeling the cricketing body is playing with a straight bat to distract us from real issues
Sometimes we forget how we got here. Through the repression of ideas, of independent opinion and of dissent. Many paid a heavy price for standing up to official dictate, sometimes with their lives. That is why there is a conscience clause in the constitution: everyone has the right to freedom of conscience, religion, thought, belief and opinion.
It is the reason the Quintin de Kock incident troubles me. Cricket South Africa (CSA), hardly a fount of rectitude or scrupulosity, issued a directive in the middle of a World Cup series that all players should take the knee for the rest of the matches in the competition. That’s right, to demonstrate that you are taking a stand against racism, players are collectively instructed to drop to their knees before a game to make this important statement...
