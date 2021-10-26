Huge decline in young people registered to vote depressing and terrifying

My 18-year-old younger brother, Lumumba, is registered to vote in the upcoming local government elections.

I wish I could tell you he voluntarily decided to register, but that would be a lie.

It took a lot of explaining, some pleading and a degree of emotional blackmail to get him to use the online portal to register.

And he did so just in the nick of time — on the last day of the final registration weekend.

I explained to him what I have explained to many before him — that the right to decide who governs you is one of the most fundamental human rights and one that must not be taken for granted.

Even as I did not, and would never, dictate who he should vote for, because I believe that to be a choice that individuals must make without any coercion, naturally, I care who Lumumba votes for.

I care that he does not give his vote to right-wing and racist parties.

But all this is secondary to the most important thing that I care about — that he does not deem voting insignificant.