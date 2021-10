Pupils’ kidnapping signals disturbing new trend

On Thursday, pupils at Curro Heuwelkruin Independent School in Polokwane went down on one knee and prayed for the safe return of four of their classmates.



The Moti brothers — Zia, 15, Alaan, 13, Zayyad, 11, and Zidan, 6 — had been kidnapped the day before on the way to school...