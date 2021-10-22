Opinion

THICK END OF THE WEDGE

Brexiteers blamed immigrants and we blame imports

Peter Bruce
Editor-at-large & columnist
22 October 2021

Increasingly, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s plans to get us out of our economic hole remind me of Brexit and Boris Johnson.

"Hope is being placed on the ‘Brexit dividend’," writes the Financial Times’ Martin Wolf, of Johnson, "of restricting immigration of low-skilled people. But delivering a high wage, high productivity and yet high-employment economy in such a way is impossible."..

