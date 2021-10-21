New EP coach faces daunting challenges
EP Rugby are hunting for a new coach with strong and decisive leadership qualities to lead them out of the shadows after they parted ways with Peter de Villiers.
De Villiers’s unexpected decision enter the political arena for the GOOD party has left EP officials scrambling to find his successor ahead of the new Currie Cup season...
