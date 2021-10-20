Opinion

Visible policing needed to take back our streets

Editorial Comment
None
20 October 2021

We live in a city under siege. Gang violence, atrocious murders and flare-ups pitting entire communities against each other.

This cycle of violence needs to be broken...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

How well do you know Nelson Mandela Bay?
The Herald and NMU Canrad Community Dialogues

Most Read