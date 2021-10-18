Ours is not an SA problem but an ANC problem

SA faces two extremely serious dangers. The first is the ANC. The second is the party’s inability to fix itself.



Last week’s hostage situation in Midrand, where alleged Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) veterans and other supposed members of liberation armies held minister of defence Thandi Modise, her deputy Thabang Makwetla and minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele in a hotel room against their will, is a case in point. Don’t be fooled, this was an incident that had nothing to do with ordinary South Africans. It was just the usual dangerous ANC factional politics playing itself out...