Opinion

Korsten violence could have been prevented

Editorial Comment
None
16 October 2021

SA is a bubbling pot of anger and frustration, spilling over every so often and causing mayhem in the process.

That was evident this week when in the violent flare-up in Korsten...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

How well do you know Nelson Mandela Bay?
The Herald and NMU Canrad Community Dialogues

Most Read