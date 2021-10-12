Breetzke starting to show maturity for Warriors

The Warriors got their season off to a solid enough start when they qualified for the quarterfinals of the CSA’s T20 Knockout tournament last week.



The CSA Knockout competition allows B Division teams to give the more-fancied top sides a run for their money and that’s exactly how it turned out when the A Division Warriors met the lower-tier Eastern Cape Iinyathi, of Border, in Group D’s round-robin...