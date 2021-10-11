ANC rewards those who can steal
Zweli Mkhize is said to be gunning for high office and will likely be rewarded because that’s how it works in the party
What a cheek. What a lousy excuse for a “leader”.
Even before the Digital Vibes fiasco has been resolved, disgraced former minister of health Dr Zweli Mkhize is already on the comeback trail. Yes, dear reader, after a huge scandal in which this minister is said to have overseen R150m in taxpayers’ money being illegally disbursed to his family and friends to fund their holidays, businesses and lavish lifestyles, the man is not hiding and trying to make up for his transgressions...
