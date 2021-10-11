Opinion

ANC rewards those who can steal

Zweli Mkhize is said to be gunning for high office and will likely be rewarded because that’s how it works in the party

Justice Malala
Columnist
11 October 2021

What a cheek. What a lousy excuse for a “leader”.

Even before the Digital Vibes fiasco has been resolved, disgraced former minister of health Dr Zweli Mkhize is already on the comeback trail. Yes, dear reader, after a huge scandal in which this minister is said to have overseen R150m in taxpayers’ money being illegally disbursed to his family and friends to fund their holidays, businesses and lavish lifestyles, the man is not hiding and trying to make up for his transgressions...

