Successful parties are ones that get basics right
Election season — or the silly season, as it is labelled by some — has kicked into gear and political parties are on the charm offensive, promising better service delivery should their candidates be elected.
The two biggest parties in the Bay — the ANC and DA — have brought in their big guns, hoping to win over the electorate with a promise for a better life for South Africans...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.