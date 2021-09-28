Hold everyone accountable, no matter who they are

I have always been passionate about the national and class questions in SA.

The geo-histories of black people in our country have shaped my entire worldview.

My experiences as a young black girl growing up in the township of Soweto in “post-apartheid” SA inform my values and principles, my truths and perspectives.

As a student at Rhodes University, I always argued that if I was deemed radical, it was only because the material conditions under which I negotiate my existence make it impossible for me to be moderate.

To be black, I often said, is to rage.

Another reality about what being young and black means that there is always great conflict between one’s politics and the realities they confront.

When you grow up in a racist society like we do, it is so easy to nurture politics of “us and them” — politics that are grounded in the idea that there is a need to defend any and everything black against “them”.

But as I inch towards my birthday next month, I find myself thinking very seriously about some of these politics and how they are constantly being challenged by my experiences and ever-changing worldview.

I have had to admit that for a very long time, I was so passionate about the capacity of black people to lead this country that I was unwilling to contend with the idea that we could very well be our own worst enemy.

I gave justifications for the incompetence of my government, in large part because the criticism levelled at government was often coming from those I deemed devoid of any moral authority.

It was inconceivable to me that people who did not stand up against the immoral apartheid regime would today want a front-row seat to criticise the ANC government.

But then I realised something: that my position was grounded in the use of apartheid as a yardstick by which to measure what is just, moral and correct.

I was doing exactly what “they” were doing, albeit with different motivations.

One of the most difficult battles that every young black activist is going to confront in their life is that of unlearning what on the surface seems radical but in reality is deeply regressive.

It seems radical, in a society as racist and highly polarised as ours, to defend everything and everyone who is black.

It seems radical to defend the ANC when it is criticised by white people because often that criticism comes from a place of believing that a black government is inherently incapable.

But there is nothing radical about that because what it does is to create a situation where we reduce blackness to the lowest common denominator rather than fashioning a higher civilisation.

Growing up has made me realise that multiple (and sometimes contradictory) things can all be true at the same time.

I now know that the ANC-led government is incompetent and that the white community in SA is largely racist.

In this scenario, one does not need to defend the ANC to challenge racist narratives about black governance.

The truly radical thing, I now know, is to criticise black incompetence and corruption with the same passion with which one criticises white racism.

It is to hold everyone accountable no matter who they are.

It is to not fall into the trap of polarisation — of an “us and them” mentality that often allows one to defend wrong things.

I now know that I can still be black and radical without feeling any need to defend all black people, especially those who least reflect the standards to which we must hold ourselves.

HeraldLIVE