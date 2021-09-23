Frustrated, unhappy fans sometimes do the craziest things

Swallows supporters once kidnapped the team’s coach to try to impose their playing style

There was a time when sports fans had few avenues available to vent their frustration when the teams they supported were going through a rough patch.



Those who had access to radio sports talk-shows called in after poor performances and had a full go at the players, the coaches and even management as they searched for some form of therapeutic relief...