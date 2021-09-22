SA Rugby’s new European adventure needs support
Rugby bosses on both sides of the equator are hoping SA Rugby’s alignment with Europe in the new United Rugby Championship is more successful than their initial move into the Guinness PRO14.
When the defunct Southern Kings and Cheetahs played in the European-based PRO14, their home appearances failed to win support from SA fans who had been accustomed to a steady diet of southern hemisphere Super Rugby...
