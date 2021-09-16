Beware of rabies and act now to protect pets and people
Rabies — one of the world’s deadliest diseases. And now an outbreak has been declared in Nelson Mandela Bay.
One person, a young boy, Owam Bhuti, 9, has died during the outbreak...
