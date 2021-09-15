Urgent intervention needed to stop attacks on e-hailing taxis
It has been weeks of threats, assault and intimidation as e-hailer drivers come under attack from those in the minibus taxi industry, and still there has been no decisive action from either local or provincial government authorities, as well as law enforcement.
Since this newspaper started reporting on the attacks against e-hailing drivers, the violence has escalated to the point where innocent commuters are being dragged out of vehicles and forced into minibus taxis. And still there have been no arrests...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.