Urgent intervention needed to stop attacks on e-hailing taxis

It has been weeks of threats, assault and intimidation as e-hailer drivers come under attack from those in the minibus taxi industry, and still there has been no decisive action from either local or provincial government authorities, as well as law enforcement.



Since this newspaper started reporting on the attacks against e-hailing drivers, the violence has escalated to the point where innocent commuters are being dragged out of vehicles and forced into minibus taxis. And still there have been no arrests...