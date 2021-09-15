ANC to build a ‘smart city’ — that’s an indisputable oxymoron

There’s a theory about why Dubai looks the way it does, namely, like a hundred shiny suppositories pointed at the sun.

In a nutshell, it’s all about who got to Arabia’s oil first, which history and rising damp in Miami tell us was the US. (The British Empire, believing that industry would forever be powered by weak tea, failed to dispatch the necessary bribes and gunboats in time.)

The rulers of Arabia were duly whisked across the Atlantic to meet the team. And it was there, the theory insists, that they first saw what a real oil town was supposed to look like.

If the Brits hadn’t been trying to perfect Earl Grey fusion and had got to them first, Riyadh and Dubai might today be full of red buses and Greco-Roman pillars.

But when the eyes of Arabian oil first opened to the world, they gazed upon Houston and Dallas, and so here we are, with sprawling, car-dominated wastelands of glass and concrete grafted onto a desert.

It’s a very plausible-sounding theory, which is why I suspect it’s probably not true.

At the very least it’s probably a tad patronising: I think it’s very likely that the oil-rich princelings of Arabia would have discovered a deep affinity for shiny, phallic kitsch all by themselves.

Then again, every architectural trend comes from somewhere, such as Cape Town’s newest, most expensive houses, which come from the Third Reich, Guantánamo Bay and a lack of good therapy.

Sometimes, however, a city’s origins are entirely fantastical.

Which brings me to the news, confirmed a week ago to the National Council of Provinces by Patricia de Lille, that Cyril Ramaphosa’s new “smart” city is going ahead, I suppose in the same way that SA is still going ahead, rather like a picnic on a cliff-edge next to a sign reading “Unstable cliff-edge: do not have a picnic here”, where the cliff has, in fact, collapsed, and the picnic is technically going ahead, in a generally downward direction.

The difference, of course, is that the new city — let’s call it De Lilleville — probably isn’t going ahead, and not just because it would have to be built by the ministry that spent R37m on a length of gossamer fairy lint and called it a border fence.

No, the reason it’s probably not going ahead is because — how can I say this without screaming? — all the money’s been stolen.