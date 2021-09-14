Misdiagnosing ANC voters as ‘unthinking’ always leads to shock when it wins elections

At the launch of the local government elections manifesto, EFF leader Julius Malema made statements to the effect that people who continue to vote for the ANC are unthinking.

It was not the first time Malema had made this argument.

Just a year ago, while addressing residents of Ward 6 in Mohokare Municipality in the Free State, he lashed out at members of that community, accusing them of allowing the ANC to win by-elections despite the EFF having ferried them in its taxis and given them t-shirts after an agreement that they would vote for the party.

He stated that when they got to the voting station, they “voted for thieves”.

Malema is not alone in the belief that people who vote for the ANC are unthinking.

This is a very popular sentiment. It is very often echoed by political and social commentators and other leaders and members of opposition parties.

White South Africans and the black middle-class in particular are also proponents of this sentiment.

All these people insist that the levels of corruption and maladministration within the ANC-led government should make it improbable for any thinking person to continue to support the organisation.

Therefore, the ANC voter cannot reasonably be a rational person.

This view creates two narratives about ANC voters.

The first is that of the ANC voter as a victim of Stockholm syndrome — a condition in which hostages develop a psychological bond with their captors during captivity.