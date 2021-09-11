Pandemic taking devastating toll on mental health

While Covid-19 has been wreaking havoc in our lives for than 18 months now, another silent killer has been creeping up on us — depression.



As the world marked World Suicide Prevention Day on Friday, the SA Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) said it had fielded 75,000 calls from South Africans contemplating suicide as well as from those who have attempted ending their lives since January...