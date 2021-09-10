The R400k bill may Shaik you a little, but at least Zuma is free as a birdie

The news that taxpayers have forked over almost R400,000 so Jacob Zuma could be busted out, sorry, I mean “treated in a private hospital” might look somewhat scandalous at first glance.

It is, after all, absurdly offensive that a man who has cost the country billions is costing us yet more, just so that he can wriggle out of his punishment for demonstrating contempt for the commission he himself instituted.

Then there’s the obvious parallel with Schabir Shaik, measuring out the last few decades of his tragically truncated life in rounds of golf and puffs on cigars.

It all just seems so insultingly obvious, so depressingly unoriginal. I mean, I’m not expecting some Stefano DiMera supervillain ingenuity, like Zuma faking his own death, or cloning a twin who serves the 15 months for him, but would it have been so hard to put a new spin on the old Shaik Manoeuvre?