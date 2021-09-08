Facts on benefits of vaccine speak for themselves

A graphic showing the number of patients with Covid-19 at Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town was shared on social media on Monday. The graphic showed that of the 156 Covid-19 patients in the hospital, 153 were unvaccinated and only three had received the vaccine.



It then became more interesting as one looks at the number of patients in high care or ICU — which was 66 — and not a single one of them are vaccinated. ..