Questions remain over Zuma’s release on medical parole

Editorial Comment None 07 September 2021

The release of former President Jacob Zuma on medical parole has raised more questions than answers.

Opinion was always going to be divided on the matter as Zuma’s supporters have maintained he should not have spent a single day behind bars for defying the Constitutional Court, while his detractors said imprisoning him was a victory for our young democracy...

