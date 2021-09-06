Opinion

Shortage of teachers just not acceptable

Editorial Comment None 06 September 2021

Whether it is one or 1,000 teacherless classes, the fact that there are any pupils going to school and then sitting in classrooms without teachers is an abomination and one we should all be raising our voices against.

Eastern Cape education MEC Fundile Gade revealed recently that there was a net rate of more than 1,600 vacant teacher posts at schools across the province, of which a staggering 86% had been unfilled for more than three months...

