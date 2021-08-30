Learning time lost to Covid-19 must be clawed back
To scrap the October school holidays or not? That has been a topic of much-heated debate over the last couple of weeks after it emerged the department of education was considering doing away with the holidays scheduled from October 4 to 8.
This, the department initially argued, was to claw back teaching time lost after the July holidays were extended by a week after a spike in Covid-19 infections...
