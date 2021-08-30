ANC birthed environment that allowed Deokaran to be murdered

In every household across SA there should be tears for Babita Deokaran.

Cold-blooded hitmen shot and killed Deokaran in front of her home on the morning of August 23. She had just dropped her child off at school. Thanks to a quick-witted neighbour who had spotted the killers in the area days before and taken down their car’s registration number, the police have arrested seven suspects. We now know that Deokaran, the Gauteng health department’s acting CFO, was murdered because she had painstakingly put together evidence of fraud and corruption linked to government’s Covid-19 tenders.

It is not just Deokaran we should be mourning today. We should cry for our beloved country, for with the hail of bullets fired at Deokaran another terrible reality was underlined. That reality is that our country is rotten from top to bottom, inside and out, right to its core.

Hopefully, over the next few days, the police will arrest the people who gave the order to murder this mother, friend, daughter and public servant. Hopefully, the syndicate that was set to be exposed by her work will be smashed to smithereens.

That will not be enough. The truth about Deokaran’s cold-blooded murder is that we are not just dealing with rotten individuals. We are dealing with a rotten system, a rotten SA, and the work of cleaning it up has just begun — and we might not win.

Over the past 13 years most government contracts or tenders have been parcelled out not to those who can do the work, but to those who are connected to the political class. Across government departments, state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and provincial and municipal entities, a lucrative trade has engulfed government. Political players ascend to power, appoint “our people” to key posts in the state and then approve the implementation of projects that are suited to their proxies.

These are not the best people for the job. They are those who will pay bribes along the entire chain — to the public servants, the political heads and the political party, mainly the ANC, and even some of the ANC’s alliance partners in coalition-run municipalities.