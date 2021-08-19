More stringent safety checks needed for public transport

It was a horrific crash — one that killed 30 passengers at the infamous Kei cuttings. The pain and anguish of families who lost their loved ones has since turned to anger, with many questioning whether the double-decker bus had been safe to be on the road.



Though the company, DMJ, has insisted that the bus had been roadworthy, surviving passengers have claimed it started wobbling as it approached the Kei cuttings...