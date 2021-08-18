Selfless giving of Sister Ethel should inspire us all
Selfless, compassionate, remarkable and “a bright shining star of hope”. Just some of the words used to describe one of Nelson Mandela Bay’s most well-known faces, Sister Ethel Normoyle.
Sister Ethel, 77, died in Ireland on Monday after being diagnosed with lung cancer and returning home to Ireland in July to be with her family while she received specialised medical care...
