Women’s issues cannot be in spotlight only once a year
Every year in August, right on cue, women and their challenges as well as achievements are thrust into the spotlight. During the month, media houses receive countless press releases from the government and corporate about the initiatives they are pursuing in this period to place women at the centre of discussion.
Then September comes and women’s issues are pushed into the background to be discussed a year later...
