Provincial health department must deal decisively with scandals
The suspension of two Eastern Cape health department officials at the weekend comes at a time when the province cannot afford to lose any manpower, be it on clinic grounds or in the corridors of Bhisho.
The two — Siyanda Manana and Sizwe Kupelo — are both spokespeople for the department and play an integral role in communicating the department’s work...
