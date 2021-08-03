Opinion

Provincial health department must deal decisively with scandals

Editorial Comment None 03 August 2021

The suspension of two Eastern Cape health department officials at the weekend comes at a time when the province cannot afford to lose any manpower, be it on clinic grounds or in the corridors of Bhisho.

The two —  Siyanda Manana and Sizwe Kupelo — are both spokespeople for the department and play an integral role in communicating the department’s work...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Cheers and tears as SA gold medalist Tatjana Schoenmaker arrives home
Tatjana Schoenmaker screams for joy as she wins Olympic gold in a world record ...

Most Read