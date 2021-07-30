A dream of Istvan, Hungarian creator of jobs in SA

PREMIUM

A list of industrial sectors to which trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel intends to apply his localisation policies has been, um, “found” by me.



Localisation sounds good, as I’ve written before. It is basically a programme of import substitution driven by the belief that if we could only make the things we import here, we would be a paradise. It means imports of products to be localised will be subject to stiff import duties...