Poor mere fodder for fake revolutionaries

They claim to care about the poor. They don’t. They want to loot, oppress and get away with it

They will lie to you, these fake revolutionaries. They will send your children to die in a burning mall, these fake Che Guevaras and fake Marxists, and tell you you are fighting “the struggle”. Then they will put on their Armani suits and sip Veuve Clicquot while you mourn your dead son and pitiable daughter.



I am talking about the fake revolutionaries who sent at least 337 of our people to their undignified deaths in shopping malls, on the streets, in cold and lonely places, in stampedes under the feet of others, while these alleged “leaders” and their families sat in their warm mansions and sent out tweets to inflame, incite and, ultimately, send the poor to their deaths. These people are no different to many others we have seen before — they loot the state, look after their own and use the poor as fodder when the long arm of the law starts getting close to them...