To create jobs we need, believe it or not, employers

SA driving industrial investors away with protective tariffs

The word is President Cyril Ramaphosa will introduce urgent new welfare measures as the number of hungry South Africans swells in the wake of the insurrection of last week.



Even before that, reported Carol Paton, levels of hunger in Covid-racked SA had stabilised at about one in every seven households (“New welfare grant is on the table — the question is how much”, July 21)...