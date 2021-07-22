Blitzboks ready to make SA proud at Games

Japan has been a happy hunting ground for SA rugby in recent times and the Blitzboks sevens team are planning to extend that winning trend at the Olympic Games.

The Springboks secured their third World Cup title on Japanese soil in 2019, when they beat England in a dramatic final in Yokohama.

Now the Blitzboks are looking to emulate their countrymen in the 15-man code by lifting the sevens gold medal in Tokyo.

Though SA boast many individual medal hopefuls at the Toyko Olympics, the success-hungry Blitzboks are ranked near the top of any potential winners’ list.

The Blitzboks have a pedigree at the Games, having won bronze at the Rio Olympics in 2017.

This time, coach Neil Powell wants to go all the way and win the coveted gold.

SA’s dream of striking gold kicks off with a tough opener against Ireland at the Tokyo Stadium on July 26.

After facing Olympic debutants Ireland in their opening match, the Blitzboks square off against Kenya in the final game of day one action.

Powell’s team then renew their rivalry with the US in their final pool match on July 27.