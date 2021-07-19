Thank you for embracing the spirit of Madiba
Every year on July 18 South Africans dedicate at least 67 minutes of their time to doing good deeds to celebrate former president Nelson Mandela’s birthday.
Without fail the message, from anyone with a microphone and an audience to address, is the same — make every day a Mandela Day...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.