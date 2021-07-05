Opinion

Wake up to grim reality of the pandemic

Editorial Comment None 05 July 2021

It reads like a psychological thriller novel — one that gives you goosebumps and makes the hairs on your body stand up.

The sound of squeaking trolley wheels in the passages of an old-age home haunts the elderly folk at Huis Najaar in Despatch where 13 residents — all over the age of 70 — have died within two weeks after contracting Covid-19...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

The walking RET: Zuma, Ace and Duduzane fire up supporters outside Nkandla on ...
Families want Ramaphosa to set up inquiry into anti-apartheid activists’ ...

Most Read