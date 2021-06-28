SA nation of hustlers, not workers

We need to wean our politicians off the idea that sitting in a meeting and gabbing away is work. It’s not. Let me explain.



Every week now one is inundated with press releases and social media posts by politicians announcing that they held a meeting on this or that pressing issue. They want citizens to applaud them for holding a meeting about load-shedding while those same citizens are sitting in the dark. They want young people to applaud them for convening a think-tank on the economy while the same youths are out on the streets...