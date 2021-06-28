Hats off to municipality for dropping race description in job ads

The decision by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality to remove race from its job advertisements is an important step towards ensuring a fairer recruitment system for the city’s residents.



While provincially coloureds and whites make up 8.3% and 4.7% of the population, respectively, in the metro the racial demographic is significantly different, with coloureds comprising 23.6% of the total number of people and whites 14.45%...